Connie Norman Mason
Connie Norman Mason, 77, of Woodruff went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 13, 2019.
He was the husband of Elizabeth ""Liz"" Sumner Mason. He was the son of the late Nelson and Mary Crook Mason.
He was retired from Stover Mechanical, Greenville. Vice President of construction.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son Nelson Conn Mason, one grandson Jakob Tyler Mason, three sisters Jacqueline Smith, Audrey Belcher, Jan Greene and one brother Jim Mason.
In addition to his parents, he was pre-deceased by two sisters Maxine Rhodes and Lenny Bragg.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 12:45 p.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019 at the JK Yarborough Mortuary.
A celebration of life will be held 1:00 p.m. following the visitation at the JK Yarborough Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Andrew Shull officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Baptist of Woodruff to the over and above fund, Cornerstone Baptist of Woodruff building fund or Spartanburg Regional Hospice.
E-condolences may be sent online at www.yarboroughmortuary.com
JK Yarborough Mortuary
1225 Cross Anchor Hwy.
Woodruff SC 29388
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 15, 2019