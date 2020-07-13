1951-2020
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Constance "Connie" Sims Thompson, 68, wife of the late Dan Thompson, died Friday, July 10, 2020.
Connie was born on August 22, 1951 to the late Hallie and Elizabeth Sims. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother "MiMi" and fur-mom. She was retired and of the Christian faith.
Connie is survived by a son, Kristopher Hoff (Kristi) of Roebuck, SC; 2 granddaughters, Kaitlyn and Kyndall Hoff; a brother, Michael Sims; two sisters, Lynda Vassy (George Frey) and Ann Holden. She was predeceased by a sister, Rae Moore and sister-in-law, Linda Sims.
