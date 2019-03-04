|
NEW PROSPECT, SC- Conway B. Sutton, 85, of New Prospect, SC, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. A Southern Gentleman with impeccable manners, he was born in Pacolet, SC on June 19, 1933. He was the son of the late Cecil Wyche Sutton and Oklahoma Taylor Sutton. Conway was the widower of his beloved wife of 58 years, the late Betty Nolen Sutton (2008).
Mr. Sutton was a retired building contractor for 50 years. He was the owner of Conway B. Sutton Construction "Homes of Distinction." Conway, his father, and his brother were also builders and built hundreds of homes throughout Spartanburg County.
Mr. Sutton was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church. The Friendship Sunday School class was very special to him, for many consecutive years he never missed a Sunday, receiving an annual pin for those years. He was honored to serve as Chairman of the building committee for the new church after the church burned in March 1983. Mr. Sutton felt the greatest accomplishment was completing the new building debt free.
Conway was a Mason and Shriner. He was a life member of Arcadia Masonic Lodge and was a past Master of Forest View Masonic Lodge.
Mr. Sutton served as a director on the Broad River Electric Co-op, Inc. Board many years. He was also a former director on The Saluda River Electric Coop., Inc. Board and had served as president of the South Carolina Electric Cooperation Organization.'
Mr. Sutton served faithfully for years as an advisor on the Construction Advisory Committee at Swofford Vocational School.
Conway was an avid sportsman, in school he played football, basketball, and baseball. He enjoyed watching his favorite teams whether college or professional and discussing games with friends.
Mr. Sutton was the proud father of his son, Phillip Conway Sutton, his daughters, Susan Cecile Sutton, and Teri Sutton Carlton (Henry). He loved being grandfather to his precious granddaughters, Caroline Sutton Carlton and Sarah Elizabeth Carlton.
In addition to being predeceased by his wife, he was also predeceased by an infant son, Ritchie Nolen Sutton, brother, Gerald D. Sutton, and sister, Gail Sutton Hamrick. Conway was the last of his immediate family.
Visitation will be 6:00 – 8:00 PM Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307. A funeral service will be at 3:00 PM Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at New Prospect Baptist Church, 9321 SC Hwy 9, Inman, SC 29349, conducted by The Rev. Matthew Bishop and The Rev. Bill Harris. Interment will follow at the family plot in the church cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Rich Anderson, Hugh Burnett, Gary Gibbs, Sr. Ray Mann, Rich Wallen, and Tim Williams. The Friendship Sunday School Class will be honorary escort.
A sincere thank you to the Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home and home care employees for the wonderful care and love shown to our father.
Memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 4, 2019