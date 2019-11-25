|
|
WELLFORD, SC- Coolidge "Curly" Gosnell, 82, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019. He was the son of the late Charlie and Lena Church Gosnell and the husband of Geraldine Harper Gosnell, of fifty-eight years. He was a veteran of the US Navy.
Survivors also include a son, Darrel A. Gosnell; a brother, Kenneth (Bonnie) Gosnell; two sisters, Blanche Barnes and Rhoda (Mike) Lupton; a granddaughter, Carrie Lewis. He was predeceased by a son, Brent Gosnell; five siblings, Buddy, Donnie, Sadie, Nellie and Brenda.
Funeral Services will be held at 11AM on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Stribling Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 10AM until 11AM prior to the service. Interment will be held at Ft. Prince Memorial Gardens.
The family is at the home.
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 25, 2019