Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Coolidge Gosnell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Coolidge Gosnell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Coolidge Gosnell Obituary
WELLFORD, SC- Coolidge "Curly" Gosnell, 82, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019. He was the son of the late Charlie and Lena Church Gosnell and the husband of Geraldine Harper Gosnell, of fifty-eight years. He was a veteran of the US Navy.
Survivors also include a son, Darrel A. Gosnell; a brother, Kenneth (Bonnie) Gosnell; two sisters, Blanche Barnes and Rhoda (Mike) Lupton; a granddaughter, Carrie Lewis. He was predeceased by a son, Brent Gosnell; five siblings, Buddy, Donnie, Sadie, Nellie and Brenda.
Funeral Services will be held at 11AM on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Stribling Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 10AM until 11AM prior to the service. Interment will be held at Ft. Prince Memorial Gardens.
The family is at the home.
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Coolidge's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stribling Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -