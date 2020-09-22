1/1
Cophelia (Hood) Levan
BOILING SPRINGS- Cophelia Hood Levan 88, of Boiling Springs passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020.
She was born in Spartanburg County, South Carolina on April 22, 1932. She was the daughter of the late Vernon Goode and Edness Pruitt Goode. She was predeceased by her husbands, Sherman Hood, 1997 and the Rev. Wayne Levan. Cophelia was a cosmetologist for over 30 years and a Phlebotomist at the Spartanburg Blood Bank for 15 years. She was a member of The View Church.
Left to cherish her memory is one son, Danny Hood , two daughters, Gina Craig (William) and Karen Hutchins (Alvin); one brother, Gene Goode (Saundra); and one sister, Marie Martin (Wesley); three grandchildren, Kathryn Craig, Brad Hutchins, and Phillip Hutchins; and one great-granddaughter, Kearstn Hutchins.
The funeral service will be held at The View Church on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 11:00 am with the Rev. Tyler Kirby officiating. Interment will follow at Springhill Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Levan will lie in state at Eggers Funeral Home of Chesnee on Wednesday, September, 23, 2020 from 9:00 A.M .until 5:00 P.M., for those wishing to pay their respect.
Flowers are accepted or memorials can be made to Mobile Meals of Spartanburg, 419 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC, 29302
The family will be at the home of daughter Gina Craig.
E-condolences may be sent on line to www.eggersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 22, 2020.
