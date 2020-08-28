SPARTANBURG, SC- Cora Lee Nesbitt, daughter of the late Willie G. Nesbitt and the late Mattie Lee Nesbitt-Smith, passed August 25,2020.
Member of Greater Bible Way Tabernacle Miracle Temple.
Surviving are Children: Jacqueline Annette Nesbitt, Brian Keith Nesbitt, Jr., Reginald Timp Nesbitt all of Spartanburg, SC, Jackie Bonita Nesbitt of Duncan, SC, Brian Keith Nesbitt, Sr. of Greenville, SC; Siblings: Betty Jo Nesbitt of Lyman, SC, Janice Booker of Duncan, SC, Eugene Dale Nesbitt of Baltimore MD; 11 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, 1 great grandchild.
Viewing Service: Friday, August 28, 2020 3:00PM until 7:00PM Sullivan Bros. Mortuary viewing window. Graveside service Saturday, August 29, 2020 1:00PM Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The Nesbitt family is being cared for by
Sullivan Bros. Mortuary Inc.www.sullivanbrosmortuary.com