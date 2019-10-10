|
LANDRUM- Cora Morris, 72, of Landrum passed away on October 7, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Leland and Omie Stiles Parker and wife of the late Allen Morris.
She was a member of Blue Ridge Baptist Church and was retired from White Oak Manor in Tryon.
She is survived by a daughter and 2 sons with their spouses: Dwayne and Angela Morris; Sandy and David Price; and Randy and Tyler Morris. She leaves behind nine grandchildren: Taylor Morris, Logan Morris, Avery Morris, Savannah Price, Sarah Price, Sydney Price, Abby Lynn Morris, and Kayson Leigh Morris and Elli Camden Morris. Brothers and sister, Austin Parker, Rev. James Parker, Rev. Dr. John Parker and Sandra Nicholson.
She was predeceased by a sister Merica Kuykendall.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00pm Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Petty Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 3:00pm Friday at Petty Funeral Chapel conducted by Rev. Dwayne Morris and Preacher John Parker. Burial will be in Blue Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family is at the home of Dwayne Morris, 109 Birdscross Lane, Inman, SC.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Landrum High School Booster Club, 18818 Asheville Hwy, Campobello, SC 29322.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory
Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 10, 2019