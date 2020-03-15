|
GAFFNEY- Cornelia Thrift Hill, 81, of Gaffney left this world on 03/14/2020 at her residence surrounded by her loved ones. She was born June 17, 1938 to the late Boyce Lee Thrift and Bessie Mae Easler Thrift. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Bobby Lee Hill; two brothers Gary and Charlie Thrift and one great-grandchild Elijah Dixon.
She is also survived by two sons Andrew Lee Hill (Patricia), Kevin Wayne Hill (Sandra) two daughters Sherry Denise Hill (Greg) and Reba L. Montville (Allen); four grandchildren Tiffeny Dixon (Robert), James Hill (Amanda), Rebecca Hill and Rachel Hill; four great-grandchildren Bren and Bella Dixon, Kimberly and Aurora Hill. She will be missed but left us with many precious memories.
The service for Mrs. Hill will be held 3:00PM Monday, March 16, 2020 at Eggers Funeral Home in Chesnee with a two hour visitation prior to the service. The Rev. Brian Cole with be officiating the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kindred Hospice 905 E. Main St. Spartanburg, SC 29302
Mrs. Hill will be laid to rest following the service at Mr. Pleasant Baptist Church in
Spartanburg, SC.
Family will be at the residence of Cornelia Hill.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 15, 2020