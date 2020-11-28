PAULINE- Corrie Eleanor "Pete" Pettit Lancaster, 96, passed away November 25, 2020 at Wesley Court Assisted Living, Boiling Springs, SC. The widow of Robert M. Lancaster Jr., the love of her life, was born May 2, 1924 to Spurgeon Silas and Grace Allen Pettit. She was the last surviving member of her siblings.
She was a graduate of Pauline High School and Spartanburg General Hospital School of Nursing, Class of 1946. Mrs. Lancaster was an active nurse at the hospital serving as the Head Nurse for what was then First Center. Not only did she give loving care to her patients, she also was called on by family and friends for nursing care.
After retiring from nursing, she used the bookkeeping skills taught to her by her father to help her husband with his business and later as a bookkeeper for Parrot's Flowers in Spartanburg. Her skill remembering phone numbers to individual account information amazed many.
She was predeceased by brothers, Allen and C.Y. Pettit, sisters, Ruby P. Smith, Rachel P. Smith, Eloise P. Morrow sisters-in-laws Eugenia L. Vickery, Mary Rone West, and Frances L. Eaton and her beloved daughter-in-law, Helen D. Lancaster and Kathy Garrett, granddaughter.
Survived by four generations including son, Robert M. "Butch" Lancaster III, daughter Mary grace Brown (David). Grandchildren Eleanor E. Pomana (Randall), Colleen McGaha (John), Shelly Spivey (Don), Becky Rollins (Carroll), Christopher D. Brown (Dana), Mark A. Brown (Teegan) and Stephen P. Brown (Jennifer). Blessed with great and great-great grandchildren including; Sarah Gonzalez (Blaine, Griffin, Gemma, Andrew and Max), Courtney Beckham (Samuel, Charlotte), Allison Reinhardt, Wesley Blackburn (Chelsey,) Tabitha Garrett, Erin Prevost (John, Emma, Anna), Cory McGaha, Erica Pomana, Melinda Gilbert (Bobby), Zackary and Robbie Rollins, Aine, Samuel, Thomas, Matthew Brown. Mrs. Lancaster had numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service at Philadelphia Baptist Church in Pauline, SC on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at 3:00PM, conducted by Rev. Monty King with the committal by Rev. Dr. David Brown, son-in-law. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, follow proper social distancing and wear required masks.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following: Mobile Meals of Spartanburg, 419 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303; Angel Tree Fund, Wesley Court Assisted Living, 916 Wesley Court, Boiling Springs, SC 29316; or Philadelphia Baptist Church, 3119 Highway 56, Pauline, SC 29374.
The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to Heather Turnage and the staff at Wesley Court who gave Mrs. Lancaster the upmost love and care. The family also wishes to thank the staff of Kindred hospice who showed great compassion during her final days.
