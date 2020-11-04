Coy Allen Blackwell, husband of Peggy Jolley Blackwell, went to his heavenly home on November 2, 2020.
Coy was born on 3/18/38 to the late Luther Allen Blackwell and Gennie Prichard Blackwell of Fingerville, South Carolina. He was a 1956 graduate of Boiling Springs High School where he was active in the athletics program. Afterward, he proudly served in the United States Army Reserves. He was employed by Union Camp Corp. from 1959-1993. In 1992, he and his wife opened Century 21 Blackwell and Company Realty Inc. which continues to be a pillar of the local business community. He was a member of Boiling Springs First Baptist Church where he was a part of the "Ready" connection class. Coy and Peggy were married for 59 years.
He leaves behind the legacy of their beloved daughter, Mitzi B. Kirsch, who was always Daddy's little girl. The lights of his life were his two grandsons. Blake Garrison Kirsch, 22, is also a Realtor and a senior at Wofford College. Brice Hampton Kirsch, 20, is a junior lacrosse player at Newberry College. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Ted and Cathy Blackwell, a niece, Tallie Jolley, and her three children, Mckenzi, Kennedy, and Nicholas. He also leaves behind his precious doggies, Chico and Zoie Blackwell.
The family will be holding funeral services at Boiling Springs First Baptist Church on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11:00am with Dr. Hank Williams and Rev. Bobby Lindsey to officiate. They respectfully ask everyone who attends to wear a mask and practice safe social distancing guidelines. Graveside service and interment will follow at Good Shepherd Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be: Chris Meeks, Haston Meeks, Brice Kirsch, Jeff Smith, Tim Smith, Skip Kirsch. Honorary pallbearers will be members of "The Ready" Sunday School Class.
The family will be at the home, 916 Tradition Lane, Inman, SC 29349.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: the Cancer Association of Spartanburg and Cherokee Counties, 295 East Main Street, #100, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home, Boiling Springs