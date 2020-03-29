Home

Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
(864)457-3572
Craig Erwin Collins


1954 - 2020
Craig Erwin Collins Obituary

LYMAN, SC- Craig Erwin Collins, 66, passed away on March 27, 2020. He was born February 21, 1954.
He was the son of the late Bryan and Elizabeth Collins, of Motlow, SC. He was a member of Mt Zion Baptist Church, Spartanburg, SC, and retired from Bradshaw Auto of Greer, SC and Mt. Zion Baptist Church where he was Minister of music.
Survivors include his wife Ann Collins, two daughters Jennifer Blackston, (Billy) of Inman
Jessica Williams Inman SC. One Stepson Justin Horne, Boone NC. Five Grandchildren Jaylen Pettit, Carly Rae Blackston, Brice, Blake, and Natalie Williams. One sister Wilda Rolen (Jack) of Campobello, SC and two special Aunts Imogene Burns and Janice Fagan.
The family is at the home 12324 Greenville Hwy Lyman SC 29365
We are unable to plan a memorial service for Craig at this time, but we will announce the date when appropriate.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory
Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 29, 2020
