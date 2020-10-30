1/1
Craig M. Phillips
1947 - 2020
Craig M. Phillips, 73, of Spartanburg passed away peacefully on Monday, October 26th at his home surrounded by family.
Craig was born on July 7, 1947 in Flint, Michigan to the late Clifford M. Phillips (Fran) and, very much alive, Betty Jean Phillips. Craig attended Grand Blanc High School and the University of Michigan, Go Blue! When he decided that school wasn't for him, he enlisted in the US Army. He attended OCS at Fort Benning, GA, was assigned to Fort Jackson, and from there sent to Vietnam. He fought proudly and made many lasting friendships. Upon returning, he was stationed at Fort Jackson for the remainder of his active duty.
He met the love of his life, Kay, on a blind date and was married for 53 years to this very patient woman. Settling in Columbia, he began work at Budweiser of Columbia. Learning the family business led him to his long career at Budweiser of Spartanburg. Craig was known to be a man of few words, lots of them colorful, and a man with a GIANT, giving heart. He was a beer man who loved his community immensely and his friends, co-workers, and family immeasurably.
In addition to his mother, Craig is survived by his wife Kay; his daughters, Shelley Sullivan and Shannon Johnson (Michael); his grandchildren, Sydney Michelle Sullivan of Atlanta, GA, Spencer Craig Sullivan of Spartanburg, SC, Nina Kay Johnson and Ian Michael Johnson of Spartanburg, SC; his favorite cat Ollie; and his whole Budweiser of Spartanburg family.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Spartanburg Regional Hospice, Comfort Keepers, and to the many caregivers that have been both fortunate and patient enough to have worked with him: Emily Moreno, Janice Rogers, Ann Foggie and Karise Chinloy.
Services will be private. There will be a HUGE celebration of life, at a later date, with beer, barbeque, music, and lots of shared stories.
Memorials can be made to a local charity of your choice.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 30, 2020.
October 29, 2020
Fair winds and following seas, sir.
Joe Spigner
Acquaintance
October 31, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
October 29, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Deanne Collis
October 29, 2020
Stars of Life Standing Spray
