KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC- Curtis David Floyd, 76, Captain USMC, was granted his eternal rest on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Agape Hospice in Landrum, SC. He was born in Augusta Georgia, one of five children of the late Pete and Raymelle Floyd and was preceded in death by his sister Julie. He courageously battled Parkinson's Disease for 24 years. Captain Floyd served proudly in the Vietnam War, earning many decorations and was awarded the Purple Heart..
Curtis grew up in Kings Mountain NC where he was a star high school football player, going on to graduate from Western Carolina University. He worked for Abbott Laboratories for 26 years in several states before retiring to Tryon NC for his treasured "Mountain View." In retirement he was active in Kiwanis, Habitat for Humanity and the First Baptist Church of Gowensville, SC. He was the beloved husband of nearly 54 years to Linda Pruitt Floyd, his high school sweetheart, treasured father to Jennifer Floyd Donley and Melissa Floyd-Pickard (Walter) of Greensboro NC, and Cynthia Floyd Telgenhoff (Keith) of Villa Rica, Georgia. He was the cherished Papa of his six grandchildren: Zachary, Hannah, Hayden, Elijah,Iris and Maddy and welcomed his first great-grandchild Nyla, in 2019. He is also survived by his three brothers, Dennis (Dee), Mickey and Randy (Cindy) of Statesville, NC and numerous nieces and nephews.
GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Immediately following the visitation, the family will process to Mountain Rest Cemetery for a graveside service officiated by Pastors Bruce Schmidt and Josh Phillips
VISITATION: Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Harris Funeral Home, Kings Mountain, North Carolina
INTERMENT: Mountain Rest Cemetery, Kings Mountain, North Carolina
MEMORIALS: Family asks that Memorial contributions be made to the veterans or Agape Hospice of Landrum at 260 Fairwinds Road, Landrum SC 29356
