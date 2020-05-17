|
|
SPARTANBURG - Curtis Graham Bridges, 62, passed away suddenly at his home on May 11, 2020. He was born on September 5, 1957 to the late Bobby Dean Bridges and June Puckett Bridges.
Graham was a graduate of Spartanburg High School and attended Spartanburg Community College after working as a musician for many years. He was the National Sales Manager for Insulfab Plastics. Graham loved the Lord, and in the past few years never ceased to say, "God is great." His giving heart will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He attended First Baptist Spartanburg.
He is survived by his son, Ethan; his former wife and friend, Deb; his brother, Greg (Robin); and his sister, Kelly (Matt). Graham also deeply loved his niece, Brittany Biggs (Sean); great-niece, Indie; and his nephew, Matthew.
He was predeceased by a son, Landon, on February 24, 2018.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 18, 2020 in Good Shepherd Memorial Park.
In remembrance of Graham, contributions may be made to Miracle Hill Rescue Mission; 189 N Forest St, Spartanburg, SC 29301.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
Dunbar Funeral Home
& Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 17, 2020