SPARTANBURG, SC- Curtis Ward Penley, Jr., 59, of Spartanburg, SC, passed away suddenly on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center-Mary Black Campus. Born August 24, 1960, a native of Salisbury, NC, he was a son of the late Curtis Ward Penley, Sr. and Mildred Bauer Penley.
Curtis enjoyed sports, food, friends, and spending time with his large family.
He is survived by his siblings, Bill Penley of Salisbury, NC, Theresa Jönsson (Staffan) of Kingwood, TX, Debra Penley of Spartanburg, SC and Stephen Penley (Stephania) of Summerville, SC; 2 nieces; 5 nephews; and 8 great nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a niece, Greta Gibbs; his grandparents, Peter and Maria Bauer of Pinehurst, NC and R. H. Penley and Rosa House Penley of Salisbury, NC.
A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.
