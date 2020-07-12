1/1
Curtis Ward Penley, Jr.
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Curtis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPARTANBURG, SC- Curtis Ward Penley, Jr., 59, of Spartanburg, SC, passed away suddenly on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center-Mary Black Campus. Born August 24, 1960, a native of Salisbury, NC, he was a son of the late Curtis Ward Penley, Sr. and Mildred Bauer Penley.
Curtis enjoyed sports, food, friends, and spending time with his large family.
He is survived by his siblings, Bill Penley of Salisbury, NC, Theresa Jönsson (Staffan) of Kingwood, TX, Debra Penley of Spartanburg, SC and Stephen Penley (Stephania) of Summerville, SC; 2 nieces; 5 nephews; and 8 great nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a niece, Greta Gibbs; his grandparents, Peter and Maria Bauer of Pinehurst, NC and R. H. Penley and Rosa House Penley of Salisbury, NC.
A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved