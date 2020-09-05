1/1
Cynthia Anne (Pruitt) Horton
FINGERVILLE, SC- Cynthia Anne Pruitt Horton, 57, of Fingerville passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020. She was born in Spartanburg, December 19, 1962, to Ronnie Pruitt and the late Ellen Williams Pruitt and was the wife of David R. Horton. Mrs. Horton was a Library Assistant at Rainbow Lake
Middle School and was a member of North Spartanburg Church of God.
Left to cherish her memory is two daughters, Amanda H. Jones (Kenneth) and Amber H. Barbare (Jacob); a brother, Michael Henderson (Connie); a sister, Tammy Poteat (Jimmy); two half-sisters, Angie Hollifield and Melissa Floyd; a half-brother John Jonas; three grandchildren, David Shepard, Kaitlyn Shepard and Noah Jones; and one baby Barbare on the way.
The family will receive friends Sunday, September 6, 2020 from 3:00 until 5:00 pm at Eggers Funeral Home of Chesnee. Funeral services will be held Monday, September 7, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Eggers Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ronald Smalley and the Rev. Kenneth Cash officiating. Interment will be in Fingerville Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will be at the home of Clint and Ashley Cooper, 115 Bonner Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
E-condolences may be sent on line to: www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home, Chesnee

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Eggers Funeral Home Chesnee
SEP
7
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Eggers Funeral Home Chesnee
Funeral services provided by
Eggers Funeral Home Chesnee
815 South Alabama Avenue
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-2277
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
