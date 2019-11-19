|
Cynthia Cheri Dawkins of 832 East Holloway Dr., Woodruff, S.C. entered into eternal rest on Saturday, November 17, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
A native of Spartanburg County, she was the wife of Robert Dawkins and daughter of Bruce Blakely and Sheila Blakely of Spartanburg S.C. Mrs. Dawkins was a member of Greater Bible Way Church, Inman, S.C.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are her daughter Cheri Dawkins, of Spartanburg, S,C.; two sisters April Gist of Spartanburg, S.C. and Samantha Blakely-West of Aiken, S.C., and a host of relatives and friends.
The family is at the home.
CALLHAM-HICKS FUNERAL HOME
WWW.CallahamHicks.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 19, 2019