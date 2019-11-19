Home

Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home
228 N DEAN ST
Spartanburg, SC 29302
(864)582-2588
Cynthia C. Dawkins

Cynthia C. Dawkins Obituary
Cynthia Cheri Dawkins of 832 East Holloway Dr., Woodruff, S.C. entered into eternal rest on Saturday, November 17, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
A native of Spartanburg County, she was the wife of Robert Dawkins and daughter of Bruce Blakely and Sheila Blakely of Spartanburg S.C. Mrs. Dawkins was a member of Greater Bible Way Church, Inman, S.C.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are her daughter Cheri Dawkins, of Spartanburg, S,C.; two sisters April Gist of Spartanburg, S.C. and Samantha Blakely-West of Aiken, S.C., and a host of relatives and friends.
The family is at the home.
CALLHAM-HICKS FUNERAL HOME
WWW.CallahamHicks.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 19, 2019
