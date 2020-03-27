|
|
Spartanburg, SC- Cynthia Denise Ward, 53, of Spartanburg, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 after her long battle with cancer.
Miss Ward was born in York County on August 6, 1966 and was the daughter of Priscilla V. Ward and the late F. L. Ward, Sr. of Spartanburg. She was self-employed and a member of Gateway Baptist Church.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her oldest sister, Deborah Ward Tapia and husband Salvador, and her youngest sister, Karen Ward Hames; brother: Freeland L. Ward, Jr. Also surviving are nieces and nephews: Erin Ward Miller, Kristen Hames, Jessica Tapia, Melinda Tapia and Christopher Hames, along with six great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a nephew, Steven Jonathan Blankenship. Also, she is survived by her dearest best friend, Darlene Blackwell Cothran.
Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Fort Prince Memorial Gardens officiated by Rev. Tim Ramsey. Pallbearers will be Darlene Cothran Blackwell, Christopher Hames, Zach Riggs, Michael Rivera, Chad Webber, and Rick Wooten.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 27, 2020