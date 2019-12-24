|
GLENDALE, SC- Cynthia Ellen Chappell Bishop, 59, wife of the late Joey Robert Bishop, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019.
Cindy is survived by her mother and stepfather, Cecil Kenneth and Ellen Chappell Wood; her son, Joshua Chappell and his wife, Christin; a granddaughter, Savana Nichole Poole; sister, Linda McGregor (Larry); her brothers, Jimmy Chappell (Rhonda) and Michael Wood; sister in-law, Ann Jeffords; and brother in-law, Randy Bishop.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her father, George Cole Chappell; and a grandson, Joshua Rayne Chappell.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
