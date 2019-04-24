|
Funeral services for Cynthia Jean Beasley, 53, of 740 Union St, Apt 7, Spartanburg, SC will be held 2 pm Friday at New Faith International Church with burial in Heritage Memorial Gardens. She was the daughter of Homer Walton and the late Ruby Jean Beasley. Survivors in addition to her father include two sons, Joseph Dean Kelly and Travis O'neil Kelly; three grandchildren; four brothers, Troy Lee Talley, Timothy Jerome Talley, Tony Lamon Beasley, and Richard Walton; three sisters, Diana Beasley (Maxie) Durham, Rebecca Lee Jones, and Tammy Walton (Reginald) Ferguson; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family will receive friends at the home and at the home of her sister, Diana Durham, 452 Zellen Dr, Spartanburg, SC.
Community Mortuary, Spartanburg, SC
864-948-0025
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 24, 2019