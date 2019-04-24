Home

POWERED BY

Services
Community Mortuary, Inc.
102 Marion Avenue
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 948-0025
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
New Faith International Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Beasley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia Jean Beasley


1966 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Cynthia Jean Beasley Obituary
Funeral services for Cynthia Jean Beasley, 53, of 740 Union St, Apt 7, Spartanburg, SC will be held 2 pm Friday at New Faith International Church with burial in Heritage Memorial Gardens. She was the daughter of Homer Walton and the late Ruby Jean Beasley. Survivors in addition to her father include two sons, Joseph Dean Kelly and Travis O'neil Kelly; three grandchildren; four brothers, Troy Lee Talley, Timothy Jerome Talley, Tony Lamon Beasley, and Richard Walton; three sisters, Diana Beasley (Maxie) Durham, Rebecca Lee Jones, and Tammy Walton (Reginald) Ferguson; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family will receive friends at the home and at the home of her sister, Diana Durham, 452 Zellen Dr, Spartanburg, SC.
Community Mortuary, Spartanburg, SC
864-948-0025
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Community Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now