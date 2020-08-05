SPARTANBURG, SC- Daeng Xayavongsa, 72, husband of the late Houng Xayavongsa, died Monday, August 3, 2020.
Born in Laos on June 7, 1948, he was the son of Thongkham and Kormee Phala. Daeng was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a member of the Laos Community Association of Spartanburg.
A visitation will be held Thursday, August 6th, 2-4PM at Dunbar Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Saturday, August 8th, 2PM at Dunbar Funeral Home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
