1/1
Daeng Xayavongsa
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daeng's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPARTANBURG, SC- Daeng Xayavongsa, 72, husband of the late Houng Xayavongsa, died Monday, August 3, 2020.
Born in Laos on June 7, 1948, he was the son of Thongkham and Kormee Phala. Daeng was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a member of the Laos Community Association of Spartanburg.
A visitation will be held Thursday, August 6th, 2-4PM at Dunbar Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Saturday, August 8th, 2PM at Dunbar Funeral Home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Funeral service
02:00 PM
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 5, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved