|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Dale Lee Randall, 60, of Spartanburg, SC, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at his home. Born April 27, 1960 in Flint, MI, he was the son of Evelyn Irene Wenger Randall of Spartanburg, SC and the late Jerome Edward Randall.
A graduate of Clemson University, Dale was an avid Clemson fan. He was a former member of the Boy Scouts of America Troop 1, where he received the Order of the Arrow and was an Eagle Scout and was of the Episcopal faith.
Survivors include his mother, Evelyn Randall of Spartanburg, SC; brothers, Greg Randall (Cindy) of Spartanburg, SC, Gary Randall (Terry) of Chapel Hill, NC, Jeff Randall (Betsy) of Spartanburg, SC; sisters, Debbie R. Bruce (Mike) of Roebuck, SC, Diane R. Edixon (Dave) of Mooresville, NC, and Pam R. Williams (Stan) of Spartanburg, SC; numerous nieces and nephews and his precious dogs, Petey and Trooper. In addition to his father, he was predeceased by a sister, Susan Lynn Randall.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Friends of Croft, c/o Croft State Park, 450 Croft State Park Road, Spartanburg, SC 29302 or to a .
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 24, 2020