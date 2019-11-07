Home

The J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Crematory & Cemeteries
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Springhill Memorial Gardens
1011 S. Alabama Ave.
Chesnee, SC
View Map
Dale Vincent Stark


1929 - 2019
Dale Vincent Stark Obituary
COWPENS, SC- Dale Vincent Stark, 90, of Cowpens, SC, died Monday, October 28, 2019, at Summit Hills Assisted Living Community-Spartanburg. Born September 29, 1929, in Galion, OH, he was the son of the late John Stark and Helen Katina Stark Sickman and husband of the late Mildred Pauline "Polly" Fox Stark.
Mr. Stark earned a degree in Business Administration from the University of Arizona and was a retired banker.
Survivors include his nephews, Paul Stark of Peoria, OH and John Stark of Virginia. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by a brother, Kenneth J. Stark.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM Friday, November 8, 2019, in Springhill Memorial Gardens, 1011 S. Alabama Ave., Chesnee, SC 29323, by The Rev. Allen Dean Blanton. Visitation will be at the graveside.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 7, 2019
