COWPENS, SC- Dale Vincent Stark, 90, of Cowpens, SC, died Monday, October 28, 2019, at Summit Hills Assisted Living Community-Spartanburg. Born September 29, 1929, in Galion, OH, he was the son of the late John Stark and Helen Katina Stark Sickman and husband of the late Mildred Pauline "Polly" Fox Stark.
Mr. Stark earned a degree in Business Administration from the University of Arizona and was a retired banker.
Survivors include his nephews, Paul Stark of Peoria, OH and John Stark of Virginia. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by a brother, Kenneth J. Stark.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM Friday, November 8, 2019, in Springhill Memorial Gardens, 1011 S. Alabama Ave., Chesnee, SC 29323, by The Rev. Allen Dean Blanton. Visitation will be at the graveside.
