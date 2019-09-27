|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Dallas D. Lawter Sr., 71, of Spartanburg, SC, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born August 1, 1948, in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late Theodore and Essie Mae Crisp Lawter. He loved his children, enjoyed fishing, and was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his children, Dallas Lawter, Scott Lawter, Nathaniel Lawter, Ann Mattox, Lisa Lawter, Kelsie Lawter and Kyle Lawter; 13 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and sister, Bernice Thompson. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers and two sisters.
Visitation will be 11:00-11:45 PM Monday, September 30, 2019, at Floyd's North Church Street Chapel, 235 N. Church St., Spartanburg, SC 29306, with funeral services following at 12:00 noon, conducted by The Rev. Kenneth Cash. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens, 1451 Compton Bridge Rd., Inman, SC 29349.
The family is at their respective homes.
