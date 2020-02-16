|
CENTRAL PACOLET, SC- Dallas Gene Parker, 82, of Central Pacolet, SC passed away peacefully Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born April 9, 1937 in Pacolet, SC, he was the son of the late Otha S. and Winifred Valentine Parker.
Dallas attended Pacolet Mills Church of God. He graduated from Pacolet High School, attended Wofford College, and was a 30 plus year employee of Kohler.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Gail Messer Parker; a son, Steve Parker of Pacolet, SC, a daughter, Tammy Rothrock (Paul); granddaughters, Kim Sellars (Shane), Heather Rothrock, and grandson, Justin Rothrock, all of Spartanburg, SC; great granddaughters, Janis Parker of Pacolet, SC, Paisley Sellars and grandson, Parker Sellars, both of Spartanburg, SC; brother, Ray Parker (Mary) and sister, Jane Neal (Gary), all of Spartanburg, SC. Along with his parents, he was also predeceased by a grandson, Jeffery Parker.
A Graveside service will be at 11:00 AM Monday, February 17, 2020 in Pacolet Memorial Gardens, 141 Memorial Drive, Pacolet, SC 29372. Visitation will follow at Floyd's Pacolet Chapel, 141 Memorial Drive, Pacolet, SC 29372.
Memorials may be made to Pacolet Mills Church of God, P.O. Box 78, Pacolet Mills, SC 29373.
