Home

POWERED BY

Services
Floyd's Pacolet Chapel
141 Memorial Dr
Pacolet, SC 29372
(864) 474-3024
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Pacolet Memorial Gardens,
141 Memorial Drive
Pacolet, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dallas Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dallas Gene Parker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dallas Gene Parker Obituary
CENTRAL PACOLET, SC- Dallas Gene Parker, 82, of Central Pacolet, SC passed away peacefully Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born April 9, 1937 in Pacolet, SC, he was the son of the late Otha S. and Winifred Valentine Parker.
Dallas attended Pacolet Mills Church of God. He graduated from Pacolet High School, attended Wofford College, and was a 30 plus year employee of Kohler.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Gail Messer Parker; a son, Steve Parker of Pacolet, SC, a daughter, Tammy Rothrock (Paul); granddaughters, Kim Sellars (Shane), Heather Rothrock, and grandson, Justin Rothrock, all of Spartanburg, SC; great granddaughters, Janis Parker of Pacolet, SC, Paisley Sellars and grandson, Parker Sellars, both of Spartanburg, SC; brother, Ray Parker (Mary) and sister, Jane Neal (Gary), all of Spartanburg, SC. Along with his parents, he was also predeceased by a grandson, Jeffery Parker.
A Graveside service will be at 11:00 AM Monday, February 17, 2020 in Pacolet Memorial Gardens, 141 Memorial Drive, Pacolet, SC 29372. Visitation will follow at Floyd's Pacolet Chapel, 141 Memorial Drive, Pacolet, SC 29372.
Memorials may be made to Pacolet Mills Church of God, P.O. Box 78, Pacolet Mills, SC 29373.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dallas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Floyd's Pacolet Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -