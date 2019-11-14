|
INMAN, SC- Dalph Clay Burrell, Jr, 76, of 12 2nd St. passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at his home.
Born in Gramling, SC on February 1, 1943, he was a son of the late Margie (Pruitt) Burrell and Dalph Clay Burrell, Sr. and was the husband of the late Margie Sybil Ann (Whitman) Burrell.
Mr. Burrell was a member of Dependent Baptist Church where he served as the Head Usher, worked for Johnson Brothers for more than 27 years and Mascot Homes for 23 years.
Mr. Burrell is survived by a daughter, Debra Matthews and her husband Dennis of Gaffney, SC; a son, Billy Burrell and his wife Tammie of Campobello, SC; a daughter, Teresa Owenby and her husband David of Fairview, NC; seven sisters, Joann Burrell, Ellen Page and her husband Harold, Evelyn Cooper and her husband James, Barbara Hall, Myrtle Wright and her husband Johnny, Brenda Atkins and Linda Cooper and her husband Randy; one brother, Bobby Burrell and ten grandchildren, Rigel Lyerly, Dalton Matthews, Rebekah Burrell, Anthony Burrell, Makayla Owenby, Jessica Owenby, Clarissa Owenby, David Owenby, Jr., Clay Owenby and Chester Owenby.
He was predeceased by 2 sisters, Shirley Turner, Sissy Burrell and a brother, Avery Burrell.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 PM Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Seawright Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at Dependent Baptist Church at 2:00 PM on Friday, November 15, 2019 with Dr. Joe Geddes and Dr. Tommy Turner officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
In addition to flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Dependent Baptist Church, Building Fund, PO Box 934, Inman, SC 29349. The family is at the home.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory
Inman, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 14, 2019