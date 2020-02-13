|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Dan Alan England, 60, of Spartanburg, SC, died Tuesday morning, February 11, 2020, after a courageous battle with colon cancer. Born December 6, 1959, in Columbia, SC, Dan is a son of Bernie England of Spartanburg and the late Helen Huiet England.
Also surviving are his two children, Kaleb England and Amanda England; his brother, Huiet England (Maggie); and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Bethel United Methodist Church.
No flowers please, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pastors Discretionary Fund, c/o Bethel United Methodist Church, 245 South Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 13, 2020