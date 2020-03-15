|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Dan Alan England, 60, of Spartanburg, SC, died Tuesday morning, February 11, 2020, after a courageous battle with colon cancer. Born December 6, 1959, in Columbia, SC, Dan is a son of Bernie England of Spartanburg and the late Helen Huiet England.
Also surviving are his two children, Kaleb England and Amanda England; his brother, Huiet England (Maggie); and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Bethel United Methodist Church, by The Rev. Cam Treese. Visitation will follow the service.
No flowers please, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pastors Discretionary Fund, c/o Bethel United Methodist Church, 245 South Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 15, 2020