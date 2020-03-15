Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
2:00 PM
Bethel United Methodist Church
245 South Church Street
Spartanburg, SC
Visitation
Following Services
Bethel United Methodist Church
245 South Church Street
Spartanburg, SC
Dan A. England


1959 - 2020
Dan A. England Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Dan Alan England, 60, of Spartanburg, SC, died Tuesday morning, February 11, 2020, after a courageous battle with colon cancer. Born December 6, 1959, in Columbia, SC, Dan is a son of Bernie England of Spartanburg and the late Helen Huiet England.
Also surviving are his two children, Kaleb England and Amanda England; his brother, Huiet England (Maggie); and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Bethel United Methodist Church, by The Rev. Cam Treese. Visitation will follow the service.
No flowers please, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pastors Discretionary Fund, c/o Bethel United Methodist Church, 245 South Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 15, 2020
