|
|
FRANKFORT – Rev. Dan S. Crawley, III, age 91, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. David Rayborn officiating. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.
Formerly of Spartanburg, South Carolina, Rev. Crawley was born July 8, 1928, to the late Daniel Shuford Crawley, Jr. and Nannie Lou McGinnis Crawley. He lived a life of ministry, serving as minister at Sloan's Grove Baptist Church in Spartanburg, South Carolina, East Frankfort Baptist Church, and Stamping Ground Baptist Church, as well as interim minister at several area churches. In his younger years, he raced motorcycles and operated businesses including radio and television sales, motorcycle sales, and an antique shop. During his spare time, he enjoyed tinkering with antique clocks and watches, and making and repairing jewelry.
He is survived by his children, Danna Droz (Doug) of Columbus, Ohio, Carole Coogle of Crestwood, Kentucky, Daniel S. Crawley, IV of Shelbyville, and Geoffrey W. Crawley of Georgetown. He was also blessed with six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elveree Wallace Hartness Crawley, and sisters, Catherine Blakely, Hazele Bailey, and Louise Crawley.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Southern Baptist Conventions International Mission Board.
Arrangements are under the direction at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home.
Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 24, 2019