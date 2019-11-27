Home

Daniel Brown Obituary
Mr. Daniel Brown of 8650 Robin Circle of Spartanburg, S.C. entered into eternal rest on Thursday, November 21st, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
A native of Spartanburg County, he was the son of Robert Brown and Margaret Brown.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are his sister, Debra Miller-Twitty of Spartanburg, SC; brother, Tyrone Brown of Spartanburg, SC and a host of relatives and friends.
The family is at the home of his residence.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 27, 2019
