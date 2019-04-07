|
SPARTANBURG – Daniel Cromer, 85, died Thursday, April 4, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Trinity United Methodist Church.
In remembrance of Daniel, memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church; 626 Norwood St, Spartanburg, SC 29302 or the Spartanburg County Foundation; 424 E Kennedy St, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
