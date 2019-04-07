Home

J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Trinity United Methodist Church
Daniel Cromer Obituary
SPARTANBURG – Daniel Cromer, 85, died Thursday, April 4, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Trinity United Methodist Church.
In remembrance of Daniel, memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church; 626 Norwood St, Spartanburg, SC 29302 or the Spartanburg County Foundation; 424 E Kennedy St, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 7, 2019
