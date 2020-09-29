1/1
Dr. Daniel L. Moore
"Dr. Dan" to many, passed peacefully through the gates of Heaven on September 26, 2020.
Born on July 8, 1937, in Kittanning, Pa, son of the late Paul and Wilda Moore, Dr. Dan spent his 83 years living out his favorite verse, "trust in the Lord with all of your heart and lean not on your own understanding." No matter where you saw him, at church, as a patient, or at the grocery store, you knew Dan Moore loved his Lord.
Dr. Dan loved his church, First Baptist Church of Spartanburg, where over the years he served as a deacon and sang in the choir. His beautiful tenor voice will be greatly missed. Dr. Dan loved helping children and adults in the Upstate area for over forty years through his medical practice. Dr. Dan loved his family and friends and will be missed by all who had the privilege to know him.
His presence will be especially missed by his wife of almost 58 years, Margaret; his sons, Charles (Mary) and Jon (Cindy); his daughter, Ashley (Jeff); his grandson, Zachary; his granddaughters, Samantha, Bayland, Meg, Breela, and Molly; his brother, Ed (Cherie), and his nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother, his father, and his brother, Paul.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals Services, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304, https://www.mobile-meals.org/memorials or First Baptist Church's The Encouraging Word, P.O. Box 2110, Spartanburg, SC, 29304, https://onrealm.org/fbs/-/give/now
"God loves you because you are you, accept God's love and love you too. Believe and Behave".
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
September 29, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
