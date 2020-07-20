LANDRUM- Daniel William O'Dell, 73, of Landrum passed away on July 18, 2020. He was the son of the late Daniel Joseph and Pauline McClung O'Dell and husband of Phyllis Rizzuto O'Dell.
Dan was a loving father and husband. He owned O'Dell Plumbing and Heating in Hawthorne, NJ and worked as a police officer there. He served in the US Navy.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis; two sons Daniel O'Dell and Alex O'Dell; a daugther Kathleen O'Dell; three step sons Paul Catangay, Michael Catangay and Jonathan Catangay; a brother Patrick O'Dell; a sister Pauline McCloud and 9 grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Omega Hospice and his family and friends for their wonderful care of Dan.
A private family service was held.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory
Landrum, SC