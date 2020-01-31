Home

Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
View Map
1941 - 2020
Daniel "Gene" Thompson Obituary
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Daniel Eugene "Gene" Thompson, 78, of Boiling Springs, SC, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at RoseCrest Retirement Community-Inman. Born October 17, 1941, in Inman, SC, he was the son of the late Paul Johnny Thompson and Gertrude Hannon Ayers Thompson and husband of the late Mary Ann Sizemore Thompson.
A U. S. Army veteran, Mr. Thompson loved his family and enjoyed golf, the mountains, and antiques. He was a member of Beaumont Baptist Church, Arcadia Masonic Lodge #285, and retired from Charter Communications.
Surviving are his son, Daniel Thompson II (Shelly) of Inman, SC; friend, Dietra Smith (Johnny) of Boiling Springs, SC; grandchildren, Daniel Thompson III (Tara), Dylan Thompson (Kaitlyn), Reece Thompson, and Joshua Smith; great-granddaughter, Kennedy Rae Thompson; great-grandson, Dexter Cornelius Smith; brother and sisters, Alan Thompson, Barbara Brackett, Geraldine Eubanks, and Carolyn Thompson, all of Inman, SC. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by a brother, Ray Ayers.
Visitation will be 1:00-1:45 PM Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 2:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. John Lee and The Rev. John Cox. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park, 1955 Cannons Campground Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Beaumont Baptist Church, 945 Beaumont Avenue, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 31, 2020
