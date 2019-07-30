|
|
Funeral services for Daniel Wayne Geatter, 49, of 517 Massachusetts Blvd., Spartanburg, SC will be held 2 pm Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Hardy Chapel Baptist Church with burial in the First Baptist Church of Fairforest Cemetery.
He was the son of Baularth and Allene Hughes Geatter. He attended Hardy Chapel Baptist Church as a child. He was a 1988 graduate of Spartanburg High School and he attended Central State University in Ohio. He was also an employee of Delta Power Equipment Corporation.
Survivors in addition to his parents include two sons, Marvin Holman and Caziah Geatter; three daughters, Brittany Geatter, Asia Geatter-Jones and Iesha Ferguson; two grandchildren; and two sisters, Rosetta Michelle Bledsoe and Ann (Kenny) McAbee.
The family will receive friends at the home.
Community Mortuary
102 Marion Ave
Spartanburg, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 30, 2019