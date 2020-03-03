|
|
SPARTANBURG- Daniel Franklin Wilkie, 75, of 3818 Maid Marion Avenue passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Regional Hospice Home.
A native of Laurens County, he was the son of the late Archie Brantley and Lillie Mae Brown Wilkie. He attended Antioch Baptist Church.
Surviving are two sisters, Frances Mahon of Gray Court and Lucille Skinner of Greer; two brothers, Russell Wilkie of Richmond, Virginia and Paul Wilkie of Woodruff.
Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church by Rev. Danny Garrett and Mr. Paul Wilkie.
Visitation will immediately follow the service in the church social hall.
A graveside service will be held prior to the service at 2:00 p.m. in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery by Rev. Danny Garrett.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Charles Lea Foundation, 195 Burdette Street, Spartanburg, S.C. 29307 or Antioch Baptist Church, 13683 Hwy. 221, Enoree, S.C. 29335.
The family is at their respective homes.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Woodruff.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 3, 2020