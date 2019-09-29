|
|
GAFFNEY- Danny Earl Bostic Sr., 63, of Gaffney passed away on Friday September 27, 2019. He was the son of the late Dan Bostic and Mrs. Jacqueline Collins Bostic. He was a member of State Line Baptist Church and a graduate of Wofford College.
In addition to his Mother he is survived by one Son Danny Earl Bostic Jr. (Molly) of Wake Forest NC, one sister Donna Estepp (Ronnie) and two grandsons Isaac and Elias Bostic. He was also predeceased in death by one brother Michael Bostic, grandparents Arthur and Jamie Collins and Claude and Effie Bostic.
The family will receive friends on Sunday September 29, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Eggers Funeral Home of Chesnee. A funeral service will held on Monday September 30, 2019 at 2:00 PM at State Line Baptist Church with the Rev. Kris Showen officiating with burial to follow in church cemetery.
Flowers accepted or memorials can be made to State Line Baptist Church, 1328 State Line Road, Gaffney SC 29341.
Family will be at the home of his mother.
E-condolences may be sent on line to www.eggersfuneralhome.com.
Eggers Funeral Home & Crematory
Chesnee
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 29, 2019