Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Danny Hills Smith Obituary
Danny Hills Smith, 60, of 652 E 7th St., Erie, PA died June 24, 2019. A native of Nassau County, NY, he was the husband of Cynthia Copeland Smith and the son of the late Helen Beatrice Rebecca Tucker and Hills Evans Smith. He was a US Army veteran and an electrician by trade. He is survived by his wife of fourteen years, Cynthia Smith; three sons, Derian Smith, Deveke Mitchell, and Devaughn Rogers; and one stepdaughter, Katisha (Adolphus Jr.) Hardy. The family will receive friends at the home of his cousin, Lewis and Debra James, 373 Winsmith Ave., Spartanburg, SC. Memorial services will be held 2 pm Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Community Mortuary Chapel.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 28, 2019
