Mr. Danny M. Powers, age 68 of Boiling Springs, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at his residence.
Danny was born on June 18, 1950 in Hunt, West Virginia to Faye Powers and the late Elmer Powers. He was a member of Rainbow Baptist Church and was a United States Army Veteran.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Darlene Powers; two sons, Ray and Kevin Powers; one daughter, Tracy Elston; four brothers, Stanley, Frankie, Leslie, and Ricky Powers; three sisters, Shawn Rush, Joann Carr, and Dona Blankenship; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 1:00pm until 3:00pm at Rainbow Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at the church at 3:00pm with Rev. Harold King and Rev. Bart Mitchell to officiate. Graveside service and interment will be in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Asheville Veterans Administration Medical Center, 1100 Tunnel Road, Asheville, NC 28805.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 11, 2019