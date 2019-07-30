|
|
WOODRUFF- Danny Ray Starnes, age 64, of 533 Edwards Street passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at his home.
He was the son of the late Wendell Grover Starnes Sr. and Jeanette Stewart Henderson Starnes, a member of New Hope Baptist Church and attended Enoree First Free Will Baptist Church and was employed with Torrington.
Danny is survived by his wife, Mary Richards Starnes of the home; a son, Daniel Adam {Brandy} Starnes of Roebuck; daughter, Rhonda {Tyler} Starnes Feltman of Enoree; a grandson, Aiden Starnes of Roebuck; two special nieces, Taylor Wright of Inman and Shyanne Watson of the home; four brothers, Randy Lowery of Cross Anchor, Wendell Starnes Jr. of Enoree, Stewart Henderson of Atlanta, GA, and Donnie Henderson of Charlotte, NC; two sisters, Tammy Green of Woodruff and Christy McCall of Laurens.
In addition to his parents he is predeceased by his Step-Mother, Amelda Starnes; brother, Kenny Lowery and sister, Reba Tucker.
The family will receive friends at Forest Hills Funeral Home on Tuesday - July 30, 2019 from 7:00 until 9:00 PM.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Enoree First Free Will Baptist Church officiated by Rev. Monte Guffey, Rev. Dr. David Boyter and Rev. Danny Monroe.
Interment will follow at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to; Enoree First Free Will Baptist Church, Children Fund, 14151 Hwy 221, Enoree, SC 29335 or Halcyon Hospice, 300 East Henry Street, Suite A, Spartanburg, SC 29302
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 30, 2019