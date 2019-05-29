Home

Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
5880 Chesnee Highway
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-7788
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
3:00 PM
Danny Spencer Obituary
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Danny Spencer, 47, of Boiling Springs, South Carolina passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019.
Danny was born in Rutherfordton, North Carolina on December 3, 1971. He was a graduate of Chase High School and a member of Broad River Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his father, Joe Leo Spencer.
Danny is survived by his mother, Patsy Spencer, one sister, Lamonda Harris (Kelly), one brother, Michael
Spencer (Cathy), and his loving fiancé, Lisa Axley.
In addition, he is survived by three nieces, a nephew and nine great nieces and nephews whom he loved very much.
Danny's passion was cheering on his Clemson Tigers - 'All In' all the time. Orange and purple was his way of life. He was also an avid fan of Nascar and loved spending time with his dogs, Roxie and Sadie.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019 at Harris-Nadeau Mortuary. Funeral Services will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Harris-Nadeau Mortuary with Reverend David Anderson and Reverend Brian Ezell officiating. Burial will follow in Broad River Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Rd,
Spartanburg, SC 29303.
The family is at the home of his mother, 2983 Jack McKinney Road, Rutherfordton NC.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary, Chesnee, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 29, 2019
