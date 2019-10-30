Home

Danny Vernon Dempsey


1950 - 2019
Danny Vernon Dempsey Obituary
UNION- Danny Vernon Dempsey, 68, of Union SC, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019. Originally from Landrum, SC, he was born on November 9, 1950 and was the son of the late Vernon and Gladys Dempsey
Mr. Dempsey was a retired carpenter and of the Baptist faith. He is survived of a son, Danny Vernon Dempsey and grandson Daniel Elijah Dempsey of Spartanburg. A dear ex-wife, Darlene Melton and step-daughter Holly Melton. Four sisters, Linda D. Hause of Boiling Springs, Wanda D. Autwell of Aiken, Vicki D. Hamrick of Spartanburg, and Cathy D. Fisgus of Inman. He was predeceased by a brother, David A. Dempsey.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 30, 2019
