ROEBUCK, SC- Pastor Danny Ray Wyatt, Sr., 70, passed away on Sunday, November 01, 2020. Born in Union, SC , he was the son of the late Mark Alexander and Hazel Beard Wyatt and the husband of Barbara Jean Wines Wyatt. He was the former Minister of Cross Roads Independent Baptist Church and retired from Douglas Pest Control.
Survivors also include a daughter, Lisa (Robert) Willis of Roebuck; a brother, Jerry (Susan) Wyatt of Cherokee Springs; a sister, Barbara Ann (Johnny) Tolleson of Saxon; four grandchildren, Kimberly (Joseph) Crawford, Christopher (Brandi) Gray, Charity (Travis) Carver and Jeremy (Stephanie) Wiliis; and seven great-grandchildren, Caleb Willis, Anna Owens, NoElla Gray, Ryver Gray, Morgan Carver, William Carver and Brooke Carver. He was predeceased by a son, Danny Ray Wyatt, Jr.; and a brother, John Wyatt.
The family will receive friends from 6PM until 8PM on Tuesday, November 03, 2020 at Stribling Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be at 11AM on Wednesday, November 04, 2020 at Stribling Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kenneth Cash officiating. Interment will be held at Fort Prince Memorial Gardens.
The family is at the home of his daughter, 269 Patricia Drive Roebuck 29376.
