Daphenel Campbell
DUNCAN- Mary Daphenel Glascoe Campbell, 96, widow of Reginald Campbell, passed away July 6, 2020.
A native of Spartanburg County, daughter of the late William Oscar and Ruth McCuen Glascoe, she was a homemaker and a member of Lyman First Baptist Church.
Surviving are a son, Mark Campbell (Sandie) of Spartanburg; two daughters, Jan Kinley (Benny) of Anderson and Joan Huggins of Columbia; six grandchildren, Chris Campbell (Liz), Anna Davis (Dewayne), Holly Lambka (Chris), Ross Kinley, Brent Kinley and Allie Huggins; and eight great-grandchildren, Bowen Lambka, Lydia Lambka, Claire Campbell, Andrew Campbell, Dex Davis, Campbell Davis, Daphne Davis, and Mary Woods Davis.
Mrs. Campbell was predeceased by a brother, Bill Glascoe and one grandson, Mitchell Huggins.
A private graveside will be held at Wood Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Lyman First Baptist Church, 80 Groce Road, Lyman, SC 29365.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 8, 2020.
