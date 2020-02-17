|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Darrell Lee Plumley, 61, of 540B Old Georgia Rd., Moore, SC, passed away on February 14, 2020. A native of Tryon, NC, he was a son of Grady L. and Lillie Lindsey Plumley of the Lake Lanier, SC area. He had two brothers: John G. Plumley of Easley, SC (deceased) and Jim A. Plumley of Lake Lanier; two sisters: Beverly Wyatt of Savannah, GA and CaSondra Gerald of Mullins, SC; also, several nieces, nephews, and their children.
He was Humanitarian in belief.
He was a graduate of Landrum High School, Landrum, SC; received a BAE degree from Limestone College, Gaffney, SC; an MAE degree in Educational Research from Eastern Kentucky University; earned post-graduate credit through the Kentucky University system; and worked toward and MS Degree, completing Pre-Med requirements at Furman University, Greenville, SC.
During the course of his life, he was employed as a Graduate Teaching Assistant, a school teacher, worked in promotional advertising and administration for resort properties, and worked as a primary and supervising nursing care-giver before becoming medically disabled.
There will be no services.
Please make memorial contributions to the general fund of any public education institution of to that school's Science Department, if they have a separate fund. DO NOT SEND FLOWERS.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 17, 2020