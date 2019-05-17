|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Darrell Ray Godfrey, 57, husband of the late Lisa Ann Tallent Godfrey, died Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Darrell was a son of Billy Keith Godfrey and the late Madge Groce Godfrey. He attended Dorman High School, worked in textiles, and was self-employed.
He is survived by his son, Joshua Godfrey; daughter, Angel Godfrey; and two sisters, Tracie Phillips and Billie Jones.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 18th, 1-3PM at Dunbar Funeral Home. Services will be private.
Memorials may be made to Dunbar Funeral Home, P O Box 6424, Spartanburg, SC 29304 to help with his funeral expenses.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 17, 2019