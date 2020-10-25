1/
Darrell Yarbrough
MOORE, SC- James Darrell (Durwood) Yarbrough, 58, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020. Born in Spartanburg, he was the son of James Yarbrough and the late Helen Dell Yarbrough. He worked at Upstate Salvage and Greer Drag Way.
Survivors also his brothers, Mark Gilstrap, Harold Gault, Tim Minton, Charlie Gilstrap, Larry Bradley,Woodrow Absher and Roger Absher; extended families, The Gilstrap and The Minton; his uncle, Gary Yarbrough.
The family will receive friends from 5PM until 7PM on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Stribling Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 10AM on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Reidville Presbyterian Church with Dr. Todd Buchner officiating. Interment will be held at Westwood Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
OCT
26
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Reidville Presbyterian Church
Funeral services provided by
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
