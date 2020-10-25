Darrell Yarbrough

MOORE, SC- James Darrell (Durwood) Yarbrough, 58, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020. Born in Spartanburg, he was the son of James Yarbrough and the late Helen Dell Yarbrough. He worked at Upstate Salvage and Greer Drag Way.
Survivors also his brothers, Mark Gilstrap, Harold Gault, Tim Minton, Charlie Gilstrap, Larry Bradley,Woodrow Absher and Roger Absher; extended families, The Gilstrap and The Minton; his uncle, Gary Yarbrough.
The family will receive friends from 5PM until 7PM on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Stribling Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 10AM on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Reidville Presbyterian Church with Dr. Todd Buchner officiating. Interment will be held at Westwood Memorial Gardens.
