Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
2:00 PM
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Darryl H. Jones, 51, of Boiling Springs, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. He is survived by Sandra Jones of the home, and was the son of the late Bill and Ann Waddell Jones. He was a crane operator at All Metals.
Additional survivors include a daughter and daughter-in-law: Sabrina Arledge (April); a son and daughter-in-law: TJ Boggs (Amanda); brothers: William Jones (Tonya) and Paul Jones (Rhonda); sisters: Elaine Fowler (Gene) and Nicole Jones; numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother: Dwayne Jones.
Visitation will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs.
Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Eggers Funeral Home Chapel of Boiling Springs officiated by Pastor David Duncan. Interment will follow in Good Shepherd Memorial Park.
The family will be at 1558 Fairfield Road, Chesnee, SC.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 12, 2019
