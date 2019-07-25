Home

POWERED BY

Services
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Crematory & Cemeteries
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd.
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Darthy Bearden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darthy B. Bearden


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darthy B. Bearden Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Darthy Baldwin Bearden, 95, of Spartanburg, SC, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at White Oak at North Grove. Born February 16, 1924, in Salem, SC, she was the daughter of the late Stephens Herbert Baldwin and I. D. Brown Baldwin Haynes and widow of R. Chester Bearden.
Mrs. Bearden was a member of River Hills Baptist Church. She retired from Duke Power and was also a member of The Duke Powerful Volunteer Group as well as a volunteer with Mobile Meals Service.
Survivors include her children, Debra B. Sadowski (Stan) of Charlotte, NC and Richard C. Bearden Jr. of Moore, SC; grandchildren, Amanda Finlon (Michael) and Matthew Shepherd; great-grandsons, Colin, Sam, and Elliot; and half-sister, Brenda Nelms.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Friday, July 26, 2019, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. C. Kent Smith. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
Memorials may be made to River Hills Baptist Church, 5762 Reidville Road, Moore, SC 29369.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Crematory & Cemeteries
Download Now