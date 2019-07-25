|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Darthy Baldwin Bearden, 95, of Spartanburg, SC, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at White Oak at North Grove. Born February 16, 1924, in Salem, SC, she was the daughter of the late Stephens Herbert Baldwin and I. D. Brown Baldwin Haynes and widow of R. Chester Bearden.
Mrs. Bearden was a member of River Hills Baptist Church. She retired from Duke Power and was also a member of The Duke Powerful Volunteer Group as well as a volunteer with Mobile Meals Service.
Survivors include her children, Debra B. Sadowski (Stan) of Charlotte, NC and Richard C. Bearden Jr. of Moore, SC; grandchildren, Amanda Finlon (Michael) and Matthew Shepherd; great-grandsons, Colin, Sam, and Elliot; and half-sister, Brenda Nelms.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Friday, July 26, 2019, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. C. Kent Smith. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
Memorials may be made to River Hills Baptist Church, 5762 Reidville Road, Moore, SC 29369.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 25, 2019