SUWANEE, GA- David Allen Stewart, 57, of Suwanee, GA, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Prisma Health Richland Hospital-Columbia, SC. Born June 18, 1962, in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of Ruth Tillotson Stewart Riddle of Spartanburg and the late Ollie Rex Stewart. He was the owner of Stewart Auto Transport and of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 16 years, Michelle Renee Sprayberry Stewart and step-daughter, Tina Weatherly, of the home; brothers, Mike Stewart (Camille) of Greer, SC and James Stewart (Gina) of Johns Creek, GA; and close friends, Steve Mason of Spartanburg, SC and Randall Gilliam of Campobello, SC.
Visitation will be 1:00-3:00 PM Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Floyd's North Church Street Chapel, 235 N. Church St., Spartanburg, SC 29306, with funeral services following at 3:30 PM, conducted by The Rev. Brinton Easley. Burial will be in Fort Prince Memorial Gardens, 125 Fort Prince Rd., Wellford, SC 29385.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 21, 2019